The Assumption: Your Guide to Supermarket Opening Hours on Saturday





Supermarket opening hours across Alicante province will change on Saturday, August 15, as Spain marks the Feast of the Assumption with a national public holiday.

Although shops are permitted to trade in Alicante and many of the province’s designated tourist areas, there is no standard timetable. Opening hours will depend on the supermarket chain, town and individual branch.

Coastal stores serving large numbers of tourists are generally more likely to remain open throughout the day, while supermarkets in inland areas may close or operate shorter hours.

Mercadona reduces hours at most stores

Most Mercadona supermarkets are expected to open from 9am until 3pm, allowing customers to shop during the morning but closing for the remainder of the public holiday.

However, approximately 320 Mercadona stores in coastal and tourist destinations will maintain their extended summer timetable of 9am to 10pm. These include selected branches in popular resorts such as Benidorm.

Other locations may close completely, with Elche among the places where closures have been reported. Customers are advised to consult Mercadona’s online store finder before travelling.

Consum hours vary considerably

Consum will also operate different timetables across Alicante province.

The company’s Pintor Baeza store in Alicante is scheduled to open from 9am until 2.30pm, while its Vicente Ramos branch will trade from 9am to 9.30pm.

Stores in Dénia and Calpe are also expected to remain open until 9.30pm, while the Consum supermarket in Gran Alacant is scheduled to trade from 9am until 10pm.

Some Charter supermarkets, which form part of the Consum group, will also open. Branches in Benidorm and Sant Vicent del Raspeig are among those listing full or near-full trading hours.

Carrefour, Lidl and Aldi

Carrefour’s opening arrangements will vary between its hypermarkets, Carrefour Market supermarkets and smaller Carrefour Express stores.

Many branches in tourist areas are expected to open, commonly between 9am and 10pm. Some Express stores may operate longer hours, while others will open during the morning only.

Lidl will also open numerous Alicante branches. Its supermarket on Avenida Doctor Jiménez Díaz in Alicante has confirmed public-holiday opening from 9am to 10pm. Similar hours are expected at several other tourist-area stores, although shoppers should check their nearest branch.

Aldi has confirmed extensive opening across the province. Its Gran Alacant supermarket will trade from 8.30am to 10pm, while Calpe will follow the same timetable. Ondara will open from 9am to 10pm and Petrer from 9am to 9.30pm.

Overseas supermarkets open

Overseas Supermarkets, which specialise in British and international products, have confirmed reduced public-holiday trading.

The company’s San Fulgencio, Quesada, Orihuela Costa and Jávea stores will all open from 9am until 6pm.

Other chains

DIA has not announced a single timetable covering Alicante province. Some branches, particularly franchised shops and those in coastal resorts, will open, while others may reduce their hours or remain closed.

Masymas, Alcampo, Supercor and Hipercor will also determine opening hours individually. Smaller convenience supermarkets and shops attached to petrol stations are among the most likely to remain open throughout the holiday.

Alicante’s 2026 retail calendar allows businesses to trade on August 15, particularly in areas with high tourist activity. However, opening is optional and two branches of the same supermarket chain may follow completely different schedules.

Customers are therefore strongly advised to check the official store locator or telephone their chosen supermarket before setting out, as opening hours may still be amended locally.

Check the Consum store finder.

Check the Mercadona store finder.

Carrefour’s public-holiday opening checker.

Check the Aldi store finder.

Check through the Lidl locator.

Check the Alicante DIA directory.

Check the Overseas/Food Co website