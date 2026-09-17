



With Christmas just around the corner, what will you need to get in the festive mood? A pantomime of course and the Rojales Pantomime Group have just the thing! Oh yes they do! You won’t want to miss this year´s performance of Peter Pan at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio on the 3rd, 4th and 5th December.

With the dastardly Captain Hook and his mean and hapless Pirates, the show promises lots of swashbuckling fun and adventure as they try to capture Peter Pan. Of course, Captain Hook is no match for Peter, the Lost Boys and Tinkerbell, the fiery fairy, especially as they are backed by Big Chief Burp like Buffalo and the People of the Plains

The whole cast will keep you entertained throughout as the Goodies rally against the baddies. This show really does promise something for everyone with sidesplitting comedy, a wide range of songs, dance and lots of audience participation, so come along and join in the fun.

This show is suitable for all ages and tickets are only 10 euros for adults and 5 euros for children, so there’s no excuse not to treat yourself to an evening of fun and Christmas spirit. The proceeds from ticket sales are donated to local charities.

Tickets are on sale now at The Post Box, Quesada, The Post Room, Benijofar, The Card Place, Benimar, Treasure Chest, Quesada, Cards and More, La Marina, the Card Place, Punta Prima, and the Post Shop, Villa Martin. Alternatively email rojalespantomime123@gmail.com.