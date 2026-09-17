



Councils introduce precautionary restrictions as torrential rain, thunderstorms, strong winds and possible hail threaten the region

Schools, markets, parks and sports facilities across the Vega Baja have been closed or had activities suspended as councils introduce precautionary measures in response to an orange weather alert.

The restrictions affect several municipalities, including Orihuela, Torrevieja, Bigastro and Redován, although the measures and closure times vary from one area to another.

The alert covers Thursday, September 17, with the greatest risk expected during the morning. The forecast warned of exceptionally heavy and highly localised rainfall, with up to 60 litres per square metre possible in one hour and accumulations potentially reaching 120 litres in two or three hours.

Thunderstorms could also bring hail and strong gusts of wind, increasing the danger posed by falling branches, unsecured objects, flooded roads and rapidly rising water in drainage channels and ravines.

Schools Closed in Orihuela Costa

Orihuela Council suspended all educational activity for the day at four schools and institutes in Orihuela Costa:

CEIP Los Dolses

CEIP Playas de Orihuela

CEIP Number 20

IES Playa Flamenca

Schools elsewhere in the Orihuela municipality were expected to operate normally unless further instructions were issued.

The decision particularly reflects the forecast for the coastal area, where substantial accumulations of water were considered possible within a short period.

All municipal markets throughout Orihuela were also suspended, together with recreational, leisure and sporting activities taking place outdoors.

Residents were urged to avoid unnecessary journeys, refrain from parking in flood-prone locations and never attempt to cross flooded roads, ravines, watercourses or low-lying crossings.

Torrevieja Parks and Outdoor Facilities Closed

Torrevieja Council ordered the closure of municipal parks and gardens and suspended all outdoor activities between midnight and 3pm on Thursday.

Outdoor sporting activities at municipal facilities were also cancelled during this period.

Schools and nurseries were not ordered to close completely, but all activities normally held outside were suspended during the morning. Urban bus services were expected to continue operating normally, subject to road and weather conditions.

Municipal departments and emergency services reinforced their operational arrangements to deal with flooding, fallen branches, blocked drains and other weather-related incidents.

Bigastro Closes Schools and Municipal Buildings

Bigastro introduced some of the most extensive restrictions in the area, closing all educational establishments for the entire day.

Municipal buildings, spaces and facilities were also ordered to remain closed from midnight until 4pm.

Permission for activities on public roads was temporarily withdrawn during the same period. Residents were advised to avoid unnecessary travel and outdoor activity and to secure furniture, plant pots, signs and other objects that could be moved by strong winds.

Redován Closes Parks, Cemetery and Sports Facilities

Redován closed a range of municipal and recreational facilities, including:

Parks and public gardens

Municipal sports facilities

Outdoor municipal spaces

The cemetery

The recreational area surrounding the hermitage

The Vía Ferrata climbing route

The traditional vaquilla event scheduled as part of the town’s festivities was postponed until Sunday, September 20, at 8.30pm.

The council advised residents to stay away from ravines, flood-prone roads, trees, cornices and any structure that could become unstable during a storm.

The restrictions were introduced as precautionary measures and could be extended or modified depending on how the weather develops. Residents throughout the Vega Baja have been asked to monitor official council and emergency-service channels rather than relying on unverified social-media reports.

Anyone facing an immediate emergency should call 112.