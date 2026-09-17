



Orihuela Mayor Pepe Vegara has met parents’ representatives from three schools amid mounting criticism of the council’s handling of the closure of CEIP Virgen de la Puerta and the relocation of its pupils.

The talks follow complaints from hundreds of families over what they regard as serious failings by the municipal Education Department, including uncertainty, disruption and an alleged lack of clear information about the future of the school.

Pupils from Virgen de la Puerta are currently being accommodated at Nuestra Señora de Monserrate School in Molins and Nuestra Señora del Pilar School in La Campaneta.

Vegara met representatives of the parents’ associations from all three schools to hear directly about the problems confronting pupils, families and the two host schools. He also updated them on the council’s efforts to find a solution.

The latest meeting followed talks with families last Friday, shortly before a protest over the disruption and continuing uncertainty.

“Families need information and certainty, and they need to know what steps are being taken,” Vegara said. “My commitment is to continue speaking with them, listening to the needs that arise and working to ensure this temporary situation ends as soon as possible.”

The mayor has now requested an urgent meeting with the Valencian Government’s Department of Education to examine the available alternatives and minimise the period during which pupils remain displaced in Molins and La Campaneta.

Municipal officials will present the council’s latest technical report on the Virgen de la Puerta building. According to the document, teaching could resume provisionally once the specified work has been completed.

Vegara said the council was prepared to cooperate with the regional administration and provide all the necessary technical and planning information.

“This is not the time for confrontation between public authorities,” he said. “We need to sit down, put all the information on the table and find the best solution for these children.”

Meanwhile, the council is continuing work on a site where temporary classrooms could be installed. The facilities would allow Virgen de la Puerta pupils to be reunited in one location while a permanent solution for the school is developed.

Vegara has pledged to maintain contact with the parents’ associations and educational communities of all three schools. However, families are expected to continue demanding clear answers over how the situation was allowed to develop and how quickly the disruption can be brought to an end.