Grape Expectations Dashed as Guardia Arrest Two Men





Two men have been arrested after 480 kilos of bagged table grapes were stolen from a farm in Monforte del Cid.

The Guardia Civil and Local Police made the arrests as part of Operation Uva 26, a special campaign to prevent and investigate thefts during the Vinalopó grape harvest.

The suspects, aged 31 and 39, allegedly broke through the farm’s perimeter fence in late August before entering the vineyard and stealing grapes that had already been bagged for protection. Officers subsequently identified the two men and recovered the entire stolen crop.

A third man, aged 51, is also under investigation after officers allegedly caught him stealing grapes from another farm in the same municipality. Police are examining whether he was involved in a separate theft of 150 kilos of grapes from a nearby agricultural holding.

The two arrested men have been brought before the Investigating Section of the Novelda Court.

Police have so far solved three theft offences and one burglary during the current harvest season. The special operation will remain in place until the grape-picking campaign has ended.

The Vinalopó’s bagged table grapes are protected by a Designation of Origin and represent an important part of the local agricultural economy.

The Guardia Civil warned that stolen produce is usually sold outside regulated supply chains and without health inspections. As a result, consumers have no guarantee that the required safety periods following pesticide or other crop treatments have been observed.

Farmers and residents are being urged to report suspicious activity around agricultural land by calling the Guardia Civil on 062, visiting their nearest police station or using the AlertCops mobile application. Information can also be submitted anonymously through the citizen cooperation form on the Guardia Civil’s website.