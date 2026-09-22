Casanovas Orchestra Triumphs in Orihuela with The Sound of Music





Orihuela’s La Lonja Auditorium was filled to capacity on Saturday, September 19, as the Casanovas Orchestra presented its concert, The Sound of Music.

The performance featured soloist María Sabater under the direction of José Francisco Sánchez, with narration by José Miguel Toro. The script and musical arrangements were prepared by Juan Francisco Cayuelas, with technical support from Aylín Aldinger and Miguel Guerrero serving as stage manager.

The concert proved so popular that around 100 people were unable to gain admission. It was organised by Miguel Hernández University of Elche’s Vice-Rectorate for Culture, Equality and Diversity, in collaboration with Orihuela Council.

A coach also travelled from Torrevieja carrying around 50 members of the Francisco Casanovas Association, who attended to support the orchestra.

The music was accompanied by a visual presentation featuring Austrian landscapes and scenes from the famous film. Students from the ArtkHome Academy, directed by Taras Khomyak, also joined the performance.

One of the evening’s highlights came when the students performed “Do-Re-Mi”, “Edelweiss” and “So Long, Farewell” alongside Sabater and the orchestra. Members of the audience enthusiastically joined in with the singing.

At the end of the concert, the audience rose to its feet to applaud the orchestra and the other performers. They were then treated to a final surprise when the musicians returned for an encore performance of “Do-Re-Mi”.

Among those attending was María Asunción Amorós, Miguel Hernández University’s Vice-Rector for Culture, Equality and Diversity.

The Casanovas Orchestra’s next concert will take place at Torrevieja Municipal Theatre at 7pm on Saturday, October 17. The programme, The Eight Seasons: Vivaldi/Piazzolla, will feature Heorhii Sokolov as violin soloist.

Further information is available from the Torrevieja cultural programme.