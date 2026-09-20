



The Xàtiva performer will become the first contestant in the global Drag Race franchise to compete exclusively as a drag king

Marcus Massalami will make history when he enters the werkroom for the sixth season of Drag Race España, becoming the Spanish competition’s first drag king contestant.

The performer from Xàtiva, Valencia, is among the 12 contestants announced for the new series, which premieres on Atresplayer on September 27.

Marcus’s casting also represents an important milestone for the wider Drag Race franchise. He is being recognised as its first contestant to compete exclusively as a drag king, although he is not the first competitor to perform a king persona on the programme.

Velma Jones, who appeared in the sixth season of Canada’s Drag Race, performed both as a drag queen and as her drag king alter ego, Johnny Jones. Marcus, however, will enter the competition entirely through his male drag character, placing drag king artistry at the heart of his journey.

His appearance will introduce the art form to a much wider audience and give viewers an opportunity to see drag king performance developed throughout an entire season rather than during an individual runway appearance.

Meet Marcus Massalami

In his official introduction from Atresplayer, Marcus cites glamorous men—including flamboyant Spanish musician Tino Casal and his own father—as important inspirations.

He also pays tribute to lesbians throughout history who challenged social conventions by dressing in traditionally masculine clothing. That history is combined with the confidence, swagger and humour that define his stage character.

Atresplayer describes Marcus as a powerful personality who will confidently invent an answer whenever he does not know one.

The performer has also spoken openly about being deaf, using humour to explain that he sometimes removes his hearing aid when someone becomes irritating.

Marcus’s arrival comes at a time when performers throughout the international franchise are continuing to highlight the importance of television exposure for LGBTQ+ artists and their stories.

Michael Marouli, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under vs the World, recently emphasised the value of taking queer stories directly into viewers’ homes following the announcement that the franchise would be leaving the BBC in the UK.

Marcus will compete alongside a cast that includes Coco Luna, Liz Dust, Sorny and Vanessa Artiles when the sixth season of Drag Race España premieres on September 27.