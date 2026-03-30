



The summer travel season is taking off at Region of Murcia International Airport, with a wider choice of destinations and fresh routes set to boost connectivity across Europe and North Africa.

From Sunday, the Corvera terminal begins its high-season schedule, offering up to 20 routes spanning seven countries. While some services will roll out later in the season, travellers can already plan a diverse range of getaways through to October.

Among the highlights, Volotea will expand beyond its current Barcelona service in late June, adding flights to Asturias, Bilbao and Marseille, alongside two new destinations for 2026: Lille and Venice—ideal for city-break enthusiasts seeking culture, cuisine and coastal charm.

Meanwhile, Ryanair has fully launched its summer programme, offering extensive connections to the UK and Ireland, including London Stansted, London Luton, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Dublin. Complementing this, EasyJet strengthens links with key British cities such as London Gatwick, Bristol and Manchester—further underlining the importance of UK visitors to the Murcia region.

Sun-seekers can also head to the Canary Islands with Binter Canarias, which continues to operate routes to Gran Canaria and Tenerife, while Air Arabia maintains its connection to Nador in Morocco, adding a North African flavour to the airport’s network.

Elsewhere, TUI fly Belgium is set to resume flights to Bruges-Ostend later in April, although it has scaled back its presence this year by dropping its Antwerp service.

The airport is already enjoying strong momentum. Passenger numbers rose by more than 25% in the first two months of the year, reaching over 76,000 travellers , with international arrivals leading the surge. Flight operations also climbed significantly, reflecting growing demand for the region as a year-round destination.

With ambitions to surpass one million passengers in 2026, Corvera Airport is positioning itself as a key gateway to southern Spain—offering travellers an increasingly attractive mix of city escapes, island breaks and international adventures, all within easy reach of the Costa Cálida.