



Guardamar del Segura is preparing to invest more than €5 million in a major upgrade of the Marina de Las Dunas as it seeks to retain management of the facility beyond the expiry of its current concession this July.

The 30-year concession for the marina, held by the municipality’s public company, is due to end in the coming months. In response, the council has submitted a proposal to the Generalitat Valenciana requesting a 15-year extension, backed by a comprehensive investment and improvement plan.

Under Valencian ports legislation, expired concessions can be opened to private competition. However, in practice, most have been renewed in favour of existing operators that present robust investment strategies. Guardamar is following this model, with plans to finance the works through the marina’s own revenues.

Councillor Pablo de Miguel Pradillo, who oversees the municipal company managing the marina, said the proposed investment package includes expanding the dry dock, upgrading facilities, and introducing new hospitality options. Planned developments feature a new restaurant, a chill-out bar in the western area of the marina, and modifications to accommodate larger vessels.

The number of moorings will be reduced from 485 to 460 to meet growing demand for bigger boats. At the same time, fees for berths are expected to rise to help fund the improvements.

The project also includes a modernisation of the nautical school and changes to parking management. The marina’s 400-space car park, which currently charges a flat rate for non-members, will move to a pay-per-minute system.

Further investment will go towards refurbishing the facilities of the local Fishermen’s Guild, including its distinctive auction hall, where white fish is sold directly to the public.

At present, the town hall pays an annual fee of €15,000 for use of the public maritime domain. This is expected to increase to around €40,000 under the new concession terms, based on a percentage of the land’s estimated €2 million value.

While the extension remains under negotiation, existing prices for moorings and services will remain unchanged.

The marina’s location at the mouth of the Segura River continues to present operational challenges, particularly due to sediment build-up affecting water depth. Current draught levels fluctuate between 1.8 and 2 metres, requiring regular monitoring, especially after flooding.

Recent dredging works along the new Segura river channel are expected to improve conditions in the short term, although officials acknowledge that access issues at the marina’s outlet persist and will require ongoing attention.