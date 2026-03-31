



A group of musicians from the Asociación Francisco Casanovas delivered a moving live concert at the CRIS ADIEM Torrevieja on Friday, as part of its ongoing “healthcare concerts” programme.

The performance marked the sixth event in the 2025–26 series, which aims to bring live music to hospitals, care homes and social centres across Torrevieja.

Held in the centre’s main hall, the concert featured students from the association’s Inclusive Music Course performing a varied repertoire in both solo and small ensemble formats. Guitarists, vocalists, a violinist, clarinet player, drummer and even a banjo performer combined to create an uplifting atmosphere enjoyed by patients, staff, relatives and visitors.

CRIS ADIEM director Nuria Medina thanked the musicians and their tutor, Luis Sánchez, for their contribution, presenting them with small gifts in recognition of their efforts.

The initiative continues next month, with the following concert scheduled for April 24 at the Torrenova Day Centre, as organisers maintain their commitment to using music as a tool for wellbeing and social inclusion.