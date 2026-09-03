Antiques, Vintage Treasures and Classic Vehicles Return to Torre Pacheco, Murcia





IFEPA will take visitors on a journey through the past when two of its most popular exhibitions return to the Murcia region from September 25 to 27.

The Palacio de Ferias y Exposiciones will host the 22nd Antiques, Collectables, Retro and Vintage Fair alongside RetroAuto, its 22nd Classic and Historic Vehicle Show.

The three-day event will bring together collectors, enthusiasts and visitors interested in antiques, vintage design, historic vehicles and heritage conservation.

Almost 100 exhibitors from across Spain, France and the United Kingdom are expected to participate, reinforcing the event’s reputation as one of the most important of its kind in Spain.

More than 40,000 items will be displayed and offered for sale, including antique furniture, decorative objects, artworks, clocks, porcelain, books, toys, industrial pieces and a wide variety of collectables representing different periods and styles.

Organisers say the fair reflects a growing European interest in restoring, preserving and repurposing distinctive objects. Unlike mass-produced goods, antiques offer individual craftsmanship, character and a connection to the past.

For many visitors, the attraction lies in searching through thousands of items before discovering an unexpected treasure that can be given a new home and a fresh purpose.

The involvement of British exhibitors adds to the fair’s international character and its connection with the United Kingdom’s long-established enthusiasm for antiques, collecting, traditional restoration and heritage preservation.

The event is organised by IFEPA in partnership with Llobregat S.F., headed by Josep Maria Camps. He helped introduce the antiques “unpacking” fair concept to Spain following the success of the format in France, where it originated.

Free Restoration Workshops

A new feature this year will be a programme of free restoration workshops presented by Lakeone.

Industry specialists will demonstrate techniques for repairing and revitalising antique furniture and other objects. They will also offer practical advice showing how relatively small interventions can restore the appearance and usefulness of pieces that might otherwise be discarded.

Everyone attending the fair will also be able to enter a prize draw for an exclusive Lladró porcelain piece dating from the 1970s.

More Than 200 Classic Vehicles at RetroAuto

Motoring heritage will take centre stage at RetroAuto, which will feature more than 200 classic cars and motorcycles.

Organised by IFEPA and Murcia’s Club Ruta del Sol, with support from the Santa Rosalía Classic Vehicles Club, the exhibition will bring together motoring clubs, associations, restoration specialists and other professionals dedicated to preserving historic vehicles.

The display will range from sporting models to elegant collectors’ cars, with each vehicle representing a different era of engineering, design and travel.

A dedicated commercial area will offer thousands of spare parts, components and accessories for classic-vehicle restoration. Visitors will also be able to meet experts working in a field where specialist knowledge, craftsmanship and patience remain essential.

The Murcia Association of Railway Friends will complement the motoring exhibition with several model railway displays exploring the region’s rail history. These will include a recreation of the former Murcia railway station that once stood in Plaza Circular.

IFEPA will be open from 10.30am until 9pm on Friday and Saturday, September 25 and 26. The final day, Sunday, September 27, will run from 10.30am until 8pm.

Further information and advance tickets are available from IFEPA and the Murcia Antiques Fair.