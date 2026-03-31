



Orihuela is investing heavily in a major overhaul of its street cleaning and waste collection service, awarding contracts worth €3.49 million to modernise its ageing vehicle fleet.

The council has handed out five contract lots to four specialist companies, paving the way for 16 new vehicles to hit the streets later this year. The upgrade includes seven refuse collection trucks, four street sweepers, three light trucks, a water tanker, and a high-pressure cleaning unit.

BIGGEST INVESTMENT SINCE MUNICIPAL TAKEOVER

The move marks the largest investment in the service since waste collection was brought under municipal control, aimed at tackling long-standing issues with outdated vehicles, breakdowns, and poor efficiency.

WHO WON THE CONTRACTS?

Equipos Femazz : majority share, including refuse trucks

: majority share, including refuse trucks Volvo Group España : water tanker

: water tanker Sistemas y Vehículos Alta Tecnología : street sweepers

: street sweepers Fruehauf Recambios: light trucks and cleaning unit

PART OF €6M MODERNISATION DRIVE

The fleet upgrade forms part of a broader €6 million investment programme, which already includes:

New refuse trucks in operation since August

€800,000 spent on new recycling containers

Plans for 2,500 more containers worth €1.8 million

LONG-TERM SHAKE-UP UNDERWAY

The overhaul comes as the council pushes forward with its municipal company to run waste services, aiming to cut costs, improve efficiency, and modernise a system unchanged since 2012.

THE BOTTOM LINE

After years of complaints over broken-down trucks and rising waste charges, Orihuela is betting millions on a cleaner, more reliable service—though major reforms, including new recycling rules and pricing systems, are still to come.