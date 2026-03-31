



Zenia Boulevard is gearing up for a packed Easter and April programme, promising family entertainment, live music and cultural events designed to draw crowds from across the Costa Blanca.

The shopping centre—managed by Nhood and owned by Ceetrus and CBRE Investment Management—has rolled out a month-long schedule of activities blending creativity, entertainment and interactive experiences.

EASTER FUN FOR FAMILIES

Easter week will take centre stage with free children’s workshops running from March 30 to April 3. Young visitors can enjoy hands-on activities like decorating Easter eggs, painting figures and making crafts, creating a festive, family-friendly atmosphere.

Access is open to members of the centre’s free kids’ club, which offers exclusive activities and perks for younger visitors.

Afternoons will see the Plaza Mayor transformed with giant traditional games, bringing together children and adults in a lively, intergenerational setting.

SHOWS, FLAMENCO AND FESTIVAL VIBES

The entertainment continues with:

“Clin y Clon – Música Maestro” – an interactive children’s music show (April 2)

– an interactive children’s music show (April 2) “A Mi Manera” – a powerful live flamenco performance (April 3)

The week wraps up on April 4 with the debut Zenia WOW Fest, featuring live DJs, street parades, dance shows, kids’ entertainment and giveaways.

ANDALUSIAN-STYLE CELEBRATIONS

Later in April, the centre hosts a “Tardeo Andaluz”, inspired by the famous Feria de Abril. Visitors can expect:

Flamenco fashion parade

Live castanet choir

Full flamenco show with dancers, singer and guitarist

Open sevillanas dancing for the public

Guests are encouraged to dress in traditional Andalusian outfits to join the festivities.

DANCE FESTIVAL SHOWCASE

On April 25, Zenia Boulevard will celebrate International Dance Day with an eight-hour festival showcasing local talent, from classical and contemporary to urban and fusion styles.

MORE THAN SHOPPING

With this ambitious line-up, Zenia Boulevard is positioning itself as more than a retail hub—offering a vibrant mix of culture, leisure and community events throughout the spring season.