



Plans to urbanise Sector E3 El Barranco in Orihuela Costa are facing mounting scrutiny after the Independent Party of Orihuela Costa (PIOC) lodged formal objections during the public consultation phase.

The proposed commercial development, located off the Villamartín road towards Los Dolses, has reignited concerns about whether the area can cope with further expansion. In a detailed technical submission, PIOC questions the capacity of essential infrastructure, warning that existing systems may already be under strain.

A key issue raised is the availability of water resources, with doubts over whether the current supply network can meet increased demand without further investment. The document also highlights potential flood risks, arguing that additional construction could significantly increase impermeable surfaces and disrupt natural drainage patterns during heavy rainfall.

Traffic is another major concern. Access to the site is planned via the Villamartín road, a route already known for congestion. The objections call for a reassessment of traffic studies to ensure that any future development does not compromise road safety or worsen existing bottlenecks.

The impact on nearby residential areas has also been questioned, particularly in relation to noise levels. PIOC suggests that existing studies may be outdated and fail to reflect the likely rise in activity associated with a new commercial hub.

Beyond infrastructure, the submission points to the potential strain on municipal services, including street cleaning, maintenance, policing and public transport, warning that the town hall must ensure it has the capacity to manage further growth. It also raises legal and financial concerns, calling for updated economic data and greater clarity around the development agreement and infrastructure responsibilities.

Questions have additionally been raised about the transparency of the consultation process, with calls for broader public participation to ensure all viewpoints are properly considered.

The El Barranco project remains under review, with the local authority now tasked with analysing the objections before reaching a final decision. The controversy has once again brought the issue of urban growth in Orihuela Costa into sharp focus, highlighting the ongoing tension between municipal development ambitions and the limits of local infrastructure.

The full transcript of the PIOVC objections can be found at www.PIOC.info