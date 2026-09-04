





Crescendo International Choir is back! After a well-earned summer break, the choir is delighted to announce its exciting program of concerts for the autumn and winter season; with a wonderful mix of concerts and performances to bring singers and audiences together through the joy of music.



This season sees Crescendo International Choir joining forces with other local choirs for two very special concerts, celebrating the wonderful energy and community spirit of choral singing.



Saturday 24th October 2026 – A Celebration of Voices



7.00 pm | Teatro Cardenal Belluga, San Fulgencio – Voices United in Concert



Crescendo International Choir will be delighted to share the stage with De Costa Singers, Melody Makers and Costa Blanca Singers for a fantastic evening bringing four choirs together in one celebration of music.



With a variety of voices, styles and musical performances, this promises to be a memorable evening for both singers and audiences alike, demonstrating just how enjoyable and uplifting choral music can be when voices come together.



Tickets: €10 entry – for details regarding tickets see below



Saturday 7th November 2026 – II Encuentro Coral



6.30 pm | Auditorium, Los Montesinos School of Culture and Music



Following the success of last year’s event, Crescendo International Choir is delighted to be returning for a second celebration of choirs at the Los Montesinos School of Culture and Music. We will be joined on stage by two local Spanish choirs: Aromas de Guardamar and Aroma de Azahar.

This special concert will once again bring together different nationalities of singers in a celebration of music, friendship and community. Even better, entry is free with the event scheduled as part of the cultural program of events supported by Los Montesinos City Council.

It is an occasion not to be missed for anyone who loves music and the unique sound of voices coming together.



More Concerts to Come



These are just two highlights from Crescendo International Choir’s autumn/winter program, with more concerts including our Christmas concerts, taking place throughout the season.



For further concert dates, tickets for San Fulgencio and information, please visit our website www.crescendo-choir.com

or contact: info@crescendo-choir.com