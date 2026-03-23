Jonathan Alan Smyth., 28, who is awaiting trial over the fatal shooting of fellow Northern Irishman John George Hardy, was detained last week by National Police alongside his wife, 20-year-old British OnlyFans model Madison Smyth.
Jonathan Alan Smyth., 28, who is awaiting trial over the fatal shooting of fellow Northern Irishman John George Hardy, was detained last week by National Police alongside his wife, 20-year-old British OnlyFans model Madison Smyth.

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