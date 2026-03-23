Home Crime JOHN GEORGE MURDER SUSPECT AND ONLYFANS WIFE WALK FREE AGAIN AFTER WEAPONS... CrimeDrugsEditor PicksHeadlineMembers OnlyMurderNewsUncategorized JOHN GEORGE MURDER SUSPECT AND ONLYFANS WIFE WALK FREE AGAIN AFTER WEAPONS ARREST By Staff Reporter - 23/03/2026 0 Share FacebookXWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Jonathan Alan Smyth., 28, who is awaiting trial over the fatal shooting of fellow Northern Irishman John George Hardy, was detained last week by National Police alongside his wife, 20-year-old British OnlyFans model Madison Smyth. Membership Required This content is available to members only. Sign up to unlock access or log in if you already have an account. Sign Up Log In RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SILENCE FOR A LITTLE ANGEL AS TORREVIEJA FALLS STILL FOR SLAIN TODDLER Edition 1120 of The Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader Newspaper 23 – 29 March 2026 CAMPOVERDE CHURCH GETS SET FOR A PACKED EASTER PROGRAMME Biometric border chaos at Alicante airport leaves police overwhelmed and passengers furious Father Allegedly Kills Three-Year-Old Daughter in Torrevieja Before Taking His Own Life Body of Missing Man Found in La Pedrera Reservoir After Major Search Operation Torrevieja Municipal Animal Shelter recorded nearly 300 dog and cat adoptions in 2025 New street lighting for Avenida del Cabo in Cabo Roig Local Police shut down Orihuela Costa Bar for drug trafficking Two Stretches of Orihuela Costa’s Blue Trail Closed Over Collapse Fears La Campaneta Revolts Over it’s Abandonment by Orihuela Orihuela’s Street Cleaning Fleet Burns Through More Than €2.5 Million in Fuel Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment