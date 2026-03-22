



Torrevieja came to a standstill on Sunday as a town in mourning united in silence for a “little angel” whose life was cruelly cut short.

Around 400 residents gathered outside the Town Hall, but as the clock struck, a deep, haunting quiet took over. Conversations stopped. Heads bowed. Tears flowed. For one powerful minute, the only sound was grief.

It was a silence heavy with heartbreak—a community trying to comprehend the unimaginable loss of a three-year-old girl, allegedly murdered by her own father.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón, visibly moved, described the tragedy as “a very hard blow” for Torrevieja. “We are shocked,” he said, echoing the feelings of a town struggling to come to terms with what has happened.

The horror began to unfold late Friday night when the child’s mother, from Albatera, raised the alarm after she was unable to contact her ex-partner while their daughter was in his care. Fearing the worst, she went to the Civil Guard.

Hours later, in the early hours of Saturday morning, officers made the grim discovery. Inside the garage of the man’s home, they found the bodies of the 40-year-old father and his young daughter. Investigators believe he strangled the child before taking his own life in the same manner.

The case is now being investigated as suspected vicarious violence—one of the most chilling forms of abuse, in which children are targeted to cause maximum suffering to a partner.

The little girl, named locally as Aitana, has become a symbol of innocence lost, and her death has sent shockwaves far beyond the town.

At the heart of Sunday’s vigil was that single, profound moment of silence. No speeches could capture the pain. No words could explain the loss. Instead, Torrevieja spoke through stillness—an entire community united in grief, honouring a child taken far too soon.

Behind the scenes, the tragedy has left a family shattered. The girl’s mother, aged 36, was treated for severe shock and an anxiety attack before being taken to Torrevieja University Hospital. She remains under medical care, supported by relatives as she faces an unimaginable loss.

While there had been no official reports of abuse, neighbours have claimed the man had previously made threats following the couple’s separation. The pair shared custody of their daughter.

Investigators are now working to establish a full timeline of events. Autopsies will determine exactly when the deaths occurred and whether there are further details that could shed light on the final hours.

Adding to the chilling nature of the case, a disturbing message was reportedly found written in dust on the suspect’s car parked outside the home, raising further unanswered questions for investigators.

Specialist units from the Civil Guard are leading the inquiry, treating it with the utmost seriousness as a suspected case of vicarious violence—described by officials as the most extreme form of gender-based abuse.

In the wake of the tragedy, Torrevieja City Council has lowered flags to half-mast for two days and activated emergency support services for the family, including psychological assistance.

Officials have also used the moment to send a clear message to victims of abuse: help is available, and they are not alone.

But beyond the investigations, statements and procedures, it is that image of silence that will endure.

A town standing still.

Hundreds gathered, yet not a word spoken.

All for one young life—remembered, mourned, and never forgotten.

A little angel. Gone, but not unheard.

SEE ALSO: Father kills 3-year-old daughter before taking his own life