



The latest edition, published this week on Tuesday as a result of the upcoming Expo Torrevieja at the weekend, brings English-language news, sport and events from across the Southern Costa Blanca and Mar Menor.

Thousands of visitors attended Expo Torrevieja at the International Auditorium over the weekend, giving nearly 200 exhibitors the opportunity to showcase their products and services and meet prospective customers face to face. The mayor of Torrevieja once again gave his support, spending over 2 hours at the event on Sunday which he described as “A vibrant showcase of innovation, enterprise and community”.

We give details of the total closure of the N332 between La Marina and Santa Pola for the next 3 weeks and comprehensive information for Non EU Residents about how you can vote in next years Municipal elections, registration for which starts in 2 weeks time.