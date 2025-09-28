Tourism in Orihuela this October: Miguel Hernández, Holy Week, and Countryside Excursions





October in Orihuela comes alive with a diverse program of free guided tours that invite visitors to explore the city from multiple perspectives: the poetry of Miguel Hernández, the rich heritage of Holy Week, the scenic landscapes of the surrounding districts, the opening of historic buildings, and a new wine-and-food experience.

Miguel Hernández Takes Center Stage

October celebrates the life of Orihuela’s most famous poet, Miguel Hernández, who was born on 30 October 1910. Two special routes are scheduled to honor his legacy:

“The Origins of Miguel Hernández at the Colegio de Santo Domingo” – 10 October

– 10 October “Miguel Hernández Birthplace and Museum House” – 30 October, coinciding with his birthday

Holy Week in a European Spotlight

Holy Week, one of Orihuela’s major cultural and tourist attractions, will also feature prominently. Guided tours are scheduled for 11, 18, and 25 October in collaboration with the Junta Mayor de Cofradías, Hermandades y Mayordomías. These visits are part of the European Network of Holy Week and Easter Celebrations Days, of which Orihuela is a member, highlighting the city’s heritage on a continental stage.

Countryside Tourism and New Experiences

Tours to Orihuela’s districts continue to be a highlight. A new visit will take participants to Torremendo and its reservoir, a scenic area of growing interest.

A new addition to the program is a local wine tasting on 4 October, featuring DOP Alicante wines from the vineyards of Barbarroja, offering visitors a taste of the region’s winemaking tradition.

In addition, on 12 October, the city council will open one of Orihuela’s most emblematic palaces to the public. On Valencian Community Day, special tours will focus on the city’s rich historical and artistic heritage.

All activities are free but have limited capacity, so advance registration is required. Reservations open weekly via the official tourism website: www.orihuelaturistica.es.