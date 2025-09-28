Big Radio Spain Announces Grand Opening of New Solar-Powered Studios in Ciudad Quesada

Ciudad Quesada, Costa Blanca – September 26, 2025 –
Big Radio Spain is excited to announce the Grand Opening of its brand-new, solar-powered radio studios in the heart of Ciudad Quesada.
The community is invited to join the celebration on:
Saturday, 11th October at 12:00 PM
Calle Turismo 1, Ciudad Quesada (just off the main high street)
This grand opening marks a new era for Big Radio Spain—the first fully solar-powered radio station on the Costa Blanca, powered by a custom installation from local energy experts Solar Costa Blanca.
“We’re not just cutting a ribbon — we’re turning a page,” said Station Manager Richie Sparks. “These new studios reflect who we are: energetic, community-focused, and forward-thinking. And now we’re literally turning megawatts into music.”
Join Us for a Fun-Filled Day:
- Live outdoor broadcast from the new location
- Meet & greet with your favourite presenters
- Sit in the DJ seat and snap your Kodak moment
- Learn about clean energy with info from Solar Costa Blanca
- Music, giveaways, and good vibes all afternoon!
Thanks to its new solar setup, Big Radio Spain now operates 100% on clean, renewable energy, making it a leader in sustainable broadcasting on the Costa Blanca.
“This isn’t just a win for us—it’s a step forward for green broadcasting in Spain,” added Sparks. “We invite everyone to come down, have a look around, and be part of something fresh and exciting.”