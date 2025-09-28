Big Radio Spain Announces Grand Opening of New Solar-Powered Studios in Ciudad Quesada





Ciudad Quesada, Costa Blanca – September 26, 2025 –

Big Radio Spain is excited to announce the Grand Opening of its brand-new, solar-powered radio studios in the heart of Ciudad Quesada.

The community is invited to join the celebration on:

Saturday, 11th October at 12:00 PM

Calle Turismo 1, Ciudad Quesada (just off the main high street)

This grand opening marks a new era for Big Radio Spain—the first fully solar-powered radio station on the Costa Blanca, powered by a custom installation from local energy experts Solar Costa Blanca.

“We’re not just cutting a ribbon — we’re turning a page,” said Station Manager Richie Sparks. “These new studios reflect who we are: energetic, community-focused, and forward-thinking. And now we’re literally turning megawatts into music.”

Join Us for a Fun-Filled Day:

Live outdoor broadcast from the new location

from the new location Meet & greet with your favourite presenters

with your favourite presenters Sit in the DJ seat and snap your Kodak moment

and snap your Learn about clean energy with info from Solar Costa Blanca

energy with info from Music, giveaways, and good vibes all afternoon!

Thanks to its new solar setup, Big Radio Spain now operates 100% on clean, renewable energy, making it a leader in sustainable broadcasting on the Costa Blanca.

“This isn’t just a win for us—it’s a step forward for green broadcasting in Spain,” added Sparks. “We invite everyone to come down, have a look around, and be part of something fresh and exciting.”