Major safety upgrades to improve Villamartin and San Miguel roads





The Orihuela City Council, through its Departments of Infrastructure and Coastal Areas, has initiated the tendering process for a major road safety improvement project along the Villamartín and San Miguel highways in Orihuela Costa. The works, valued at €383,982.97, address a long-standing demand from local residents.

Funding for the project will be shared between the Alicante Provincial Council, which will contribute 45% (€172,792.34) under the 2023 Plan Planifica program, and the Orihuela City Council, which will assume the remaining 55% (€211,190.63).

The planned works, expected to take four months to complete, include full resurfacing of the roadway, construction of a central median with pedestrian crossings, traffic reorganization, repair of damaged sidewalks, and the installation of new horizontal and vertical signage. The project will also feature illuminated safety systems to enhance visibility for both drivers and pedestrians.

Additional optional improvements are included in the tender documents. Bidding companies may propose enhancements such as LED lighting at pedestrian crossings, replacement of streetlights with energy-efficient luminaires, upgrades to accessible bus stops, and the installation of radar-based illuminated displays to raise driver awareness.

Víctor Valverde, Councillor for Infrastructure, emphasized the importance of the project:

“With this initiative, we are responding to a historic request from Orihuela Costa residents who have long called for improvements on these busy roads. This investment will not only boost safety but also improve the quality of life for everyone who lives in and travels through the area.”