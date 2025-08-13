Torrevieja Launches €15 Million Projects to Modernise the Port





The Torrevieja City Council has approved the tendering of two major projects, worth almost €15 million, aimed at improving the port’s infrastructure, sustainability, and appeal. The works will complete the redevelopment of the area known as the relleno portuario, with the goal of having the entire space operational by 2026.

The first project — secondary electrification of the port area — has a budget of €8.94 million and a planned execution period of 11 months, with possible reductions of up to 15 weeks. The works will complete underground conduits, install electrical panels and medium- and low-voltage lines, improve public lighting, and add safety and control systems. The upgraded facilities will accommodate the funfair, artisan stalls, and other multi-use spaces, with final touches including paving, street furniture, equipment, and landscaping. Bidders may propose enhancements for better landscape and urban integration.

The second project — remodelling the fishing pier’s edge and upgrading the Mínguez Pier surroundings — has a budget of €5.85 million and a 5-month timeline, with possible reductions of up to 6 weeks. It includes demolishing and rebuilding pavements, renewing utility networks, installing lighting and street furniture, and improving pedestrian and vehicle access. The project will also create a new waterfront promenade from the port entrance, through the renewed Mínguez area, to the Levante breakwater — intended to become an iconic city landmark.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón stressed that these investments are part of a strategic plan to modernise Torrevieja’s port, strengthen its role as an economic and tourism driver, and boost sustainability. Both projects are expected to start before the end of 2025.

Once completed, and alongside future works such as the Levante walkway surroundings and artisan stall installations, the redeveloped port area will offer improved public spaces and operational capacity for both residents and visitors.