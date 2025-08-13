Older Cars Drive Up Spain’s Used Vehicle Prices





Spain’s second-hand car prices hit a record high in July, with the average asking price reaching €17,795 — up 8.7% from last year and marking the steepest rise in 30 months.

Petrol cars averaged €17,220 (+8.3%) and diesel €14,095 (+5.5%). In contrast, electric and hybrid vehicles fell 6.4% to €30,553.

The biggest increases were seen in older cars:

20+ years old: +15% (€5,905)

16–20 years: +12.3%

11–15 years: +9.5%

Almost-new cars were one of the few segments to fall, with vehicles under a year old down 7.5% to €36,889.

Price growth was recorded in nearly all regions, led by Navarra (+20%), the Canary Islands (+15.5%), and La Rioja (+14.7%). The Basque Country remains the most expensive region (€19,529), while La Rioja is the cheapest (€16,082), creating a gap of around €4,000 between the extremes.

Image courtesy Pexels