Civil Guard stops Motorcyclist riding at 191 km/h





Caught riding at 191 km/h in a 120 km/h zone

Not wearing appropriate protective gear for motorcycle use

Reported for a very serious traffic offence under Spain’s General Traffic Regulations

Murcia, August 13, 2025 – The Civil Guard in the Region of Murcia, as part of a speed control campaign, detected a motorcyclist travelling at excessive speed on the RM-15 Northwest motorway. The rider was identified, located, and reported for a very serious offence under the General Traffic Regulations.

The incident occurred near the municipality of Mula, where a Traffic Division patrol was conducting a speed checkpoint. They recorded the motorcycle travelling at 191 km/h, far above the 120 km/h limit. The rider was also not wearing proper protective clothing. The offence carries a €600 fine and the loss of six licence points.

This operation is part of a national campaign by the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT), which intensifies speed checks, especially on weekends and on roads heavily used by motorcyclists. The goal is to reduce accidents among this group, which accounts for 27% of road fatalities on interurban roads in Murcia so far in 2025.

Motorcyclists, along with pedestrians, cyclists, and moped riders, are considered vulnerable road users. The DGT reminds riders to:

Check motorcycle safety systems before riding.

Always wear a properly fastened helmet (preferably full-face) and approved protective gear.

Adjust speed to road, traffic, and weather conditions.

Practise defensive driving, maintain safe distances, and signal all manoeuvres.

In case of breakdown or accident, stay safe and alert other drivers.

Follow all traffic laws and avoid unnecessary risks.

The road is not a racetrack — the most important thing is to come back safely.