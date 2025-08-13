Organised Pub Crawls Banned in Barcelona





Barcelona has introduced a citywide, round-the-clock ban on organised pub crawls, set to last for the next four years. Officials say the move aims to reduce noise, improve public health, and maintain order in the streets.

The decision follows years of resident complaints about noise, litter, and disruptive behaviour from large groups of tourists moving from bar to bar. Ciutat Vella first outlawed these tours in 2012, and the ban gradually spread to other districts, including Eixample, which brought in its own restrictions in June 2025.

Under the new rules, organising, promoting, or running pub crawls anywhere in the city is prohibited, as is advertising them. Offenders face fines ranging from €1,500 to €3,000.

Barcelona police report that previous district-level bans have worked. In 2012, Ciutat Vella recorded 58 complaints about organised drinking tours; last year, there were only three. Authorities attribute the drop to stricter checks and monitoring social media, which makes it harder for organisers to operate.

City leaders believe extending the ban citywide and enforcing it continuously will have an even greater impact.

