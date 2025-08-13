Pilar de la Horadada to Close Beaches Overnight on August 14–15 for Maintenance





Pilar de la Horadada will temporarily close its beaches on the night of August 14 to 15 to prepare them for the busy Asunción holiday weekend, when visitor numbers reach their peak.

According to the City Council, the closure will run from 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 14, until 6:00 a.m. on Friday, August 15. During this time, crews will carry out aeration, paving, and leveling work to ensure the beaches are in optimal condition. These tasks, the council explained, must be performed overnight to avoid disrupting daytime beach access, making nighttime use incompatible.

A mayoral decree also reiterates that drinking alcoholic beverages in streets or other public areas is prohibited under Article 4 of the local ordinance on alcohol consumption.

Additionally, the public is reminded that lighting fires in open spaces is banned until October 17, in accordance with Valencian Community forestry regulations.