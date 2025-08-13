Man Arrested for Raping a Woman and Exposing Himself in San Javier





Local Police in San Javier have arrested a man who allegedly raped a woman on August 9 and then exposed himself to a waiter in a casino two days later.

The first incident occurred shortly after 6 a.m., when the emergency number “112” received a call from a resident of Avenida del Taibilla reporting that a woman was crying in the street.

A second call, made five minutes later, reported that a young woman sitting behind a gambling hall on Calle Zaragoza was crying and saying she had been sexually assaulted.

Officers arrived and found the woman visibly agitated. She told them her attacker had approached her in the street behind the gambling hall.

She described him as a short, skinny man of North African appearance, with curly hair and glasses, riding an electric scooter. He allegedly offered her certain drugs if she went to his house with him, and she agreed because she was addicted to those substances.

Near Calle Burgos, the man allegedly pulled a knife, held it to her neck, and forced her to an empty plot of land nearby. There, she claimed, he threatened and raped her before leaving on his scooter.

Police searched the area but could not find anyone matching her description. The victim was taken to Los Arcos hospital for treatment and a forensic examination. The case was then handed over to the Guardia Civil for investigation.

On August 11 at 7:30 a.m., local police were alerted that a waiter was being harassed in another gambling bar on Avenida Neptuno.

The same officers who had responded to the sexual assault went to the bar and saw a man matching the victim’s description. When questioned, he admitted being in the area that day but refused to give further details, saying he was homeless.

The waiter told police he had been cleaning the bathrooms when the man entered, closed the door, dropped his trousers, and asked for sex. The waiter said he had to push past him to get out.

Given the similarity to the rape suspect’s description and the fresh allegation in the bar, police arrested the man and took him to the Guardia Civil station in Santiago de la Ribera, pending his court appearance.

Image: Policía Local de San Javier / Facebook