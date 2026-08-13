Ninety-Two Alicante Drivers Face Court for Road Safety Offences





A total of 92 motorists in Alicante province were referred to the courts during July for suspected road safety offences, according to figures released by the Guardia Civil.

Driving without a valid licence was the most common offence in the province, with proceedings brought against 47 motorists. A further 37 drivers were accused of being behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol.

Four people were investigated for reckless driving, two for driving with drugs in their system, one for speeding and another for leaving the scene of an accident.

Across the Valencian Community, the Guardia Civil’s Traffic Group referred a total of 225 drivers to the courts during July 2026.

Of these, 116 were accused of drink-driving and 98 of driving without a valid licence.

Among those without a licence, 54 had lost all the points on their permit, 10 had been temporarily banned by a court and one had been permanently disqualified. The remaining 33 had never obtained a driving licence.

Five motorists across the region were investigated for reckless driving, four for driving with drugs in their system, one for speeding and one for leaving the scene of an accident.

In Valencia province, action was taken against 96 motorists: 57 for drink-driving, 36 for driving without a valid licence, two for driving with drugs in their system and one for reckless driving.

Castellón recorded 37 cases, involving 22 motorists accused of drink-driving and 15 of driving without a licence.

Alicante therefore accounted for almost 41 per cent of all drivers referred to the courts for road safety offences across the Valencian Community during the month.