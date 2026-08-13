Casanovas Orchestra Performs Soundtrack for Torrevieja Short Film Salitre





The Casanovas Orchestra has recorded the soundtrack for Salitre, a new short film directed by Torrevieja filmmaker Lucía Samper and due to receive its premiere screening in the town shortly.

The music was recorded in May under the direction of José F. Sánchez, with the José Hódar Choral Society, conducted by Miguel Guerrero, also contributing to the soundtrack.

The Francisco Casanovas Association said it was delighted to participate in the production, which continues its commitment to supporting local artists and creative projects.

The collaboration also maintains the association’s connection with the cinematic legacy of Maestro Francisco Casanovas, who had a lifelong admiration for film. He visited Hollywood studios, worked as a double for his friend, the celebrated pianist José Iturbi, and recorded numerous film-music albums in India during the 1940s with the Casanovas Orchestra.

Rich in symbolism, Salitre explores Torrevieja’s local identity and the gradual disappearance of traditional occupations. Its story focuses particularly on the heritage of the town’s salt workers and artisans—a profession that shaped life in Torrevieja for generations but is now struggling to survive.

Filmed at the Torrevieja salt lakes, the production involved a large technical team and brings together professional performers and actors from across the Vega Baja.

The cast includes Vicente Gil, known for El Pueblo, and Guille Zani, who appeared in Los Domingos.

The short film has received support from Torrevieja City Council, assistance from the saltworks and sponsorship from several local businesses.