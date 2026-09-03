



TORREVIEJA, SPAIN — The Torrevieja City Council, alongside local civic organizations, launched a coordinated humanitarian campaign on Thursday, September 3, 2026, to assist victims of the massive earthquake that struck Colombia on August 10.

Local officials—including Social Welfare Councilor Óscar Urtasun and NGO Councilor Trudy Páez—were joined by leaders from the Torrevieja para Todos Cultural Association, ASILA-ALMA, and the Cristo Vive Evangelical Church to outline emergency relief priorities and urge residents to use exclusively verified channels for donations.

The Scope of the Disaster

The earthquake triggered a widespread crisis across 16 of Colombia’s 32 departments, damaging infrastructure in 494 municipalities—nearly 45% of the country:

Casualties: 329 confirmed dead, 4,592 injured, and 234 missing, with 364 survivors rescued.

329 confirmed dead, 4,592 injured, and 234 missing, with 364 survivors rescued. Humanitarian Impact: Over 324,000 individuals across roughly 160,000 families require immediate aid.

Over 324,000 individuals across roughly 160,000 families require immediate aid. Infrastructure Damage: Roughly 210,000 homes were damaged, with 15% completely flattened. Severe structural failures were also recorded across schools, clinics, major roadways, and five regional airports.

Relief and Regional Support

Humanitarian coordinators emphasized that recovery will require sustained, long-term assistance rather than a brief response. The regional government, the Generalitat Valenciana, allocated an initial €250,000 emergency fund covering critical needs, including clean water, food, medical supplies, and mental health support. Valencian authorities are also repurposing seven active Colombian cooperation projects in the disaster zone to align with emergency priorities.

Official Donation Channels

Organizers urged citizens to avoid informal campaigns and donate exclusively through accredited international and non-governmental humanitarian accounts:

Organization Account Details (IBAN / Transfer) Bizum Code Red Cross (Cruz Roja) CaixaBank: ES28 2100 0600 8502 0196 0066 33512 Cáritas CaixaBank: ES60 2100 2208 3502 0030 7230 (Ref: Terremoto Colombia) — UNICEF CaixaBank: ES39 2100 2657 1713 0020 9392 — Save the Children Santander: ES13 0049 0001 5224 1001 9194



CaixaBank: ES89 2100 1727 1202 0003 2834



BBVA: ES83 0182 5502 5800 1002 0207 13132 (Add DNI/NIE) Action Against Hunger Santander: ES57 0049 0001 5928 1009 0000



CaixaBank: ES86 2100 2999 9302 0003 0018 11250 Oxfam Intermón CaixaBank: ES16 2100 0765 8802 0022 2278



Santander: ES44 0049 1806 9220 1202 6800 33594 UNHCR (ACNUR) CaixaBank: ES60 2100 2208 3502 0030 7230 (Ref: Terremoto Colombia) — Doctors of the World CaixaBank: ES54 2100 4466 9902 0002 0000 — Farmamundi Transfer: ES45 0128 7632 7601 0002 8693 04941 Alianza por la Solidaridad Transfer: ES76 2100 5731 7302 0050 4902 05075 Ayuda en Acción CaixaBank: ES69 2100 5731 7202 0041 1957 — AESCO Santander: ES98 0049 1837 5026 1047 7924 — Entreculturas Santander: ES57 0049 0496 8221 1020 0781 — ACPP Web direct: www.acppasamblea.org —

Donors are advised to verify payment details directly through the official portals of each organization and include the specified reference (e.g., “Terremoto Colombia”) when executing transfers.