Smiling Jacks Tony Clark Triumphs at Altaona





Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you once again for supporting Smiling Jacks Golf Society.

We enjoyed a wonderfully warm day at the beautiful Altaona Golf Resort, although some of us spent rather more time wandering from side to side than intended.

The course was in fantastic condition, with immaculate greens. They were so good that several players decided to use them three or four times on each hole!

Our thanks go to the staff at Altaona for looking after such a large group and offering us an excellent rate. The hard work invested in the course was evident on every hole.

A big shout-out to Emma for keeping everyone supplied with much-needed refreshments, and to Julie for getting up early on her day off to prepare our delicious food.

Scoring was impressive on a warm and challenging course.

Results:

Nearest the pin, hole 3: El Presidente

Nearest the pin, hole 11: Connor McNamara

Nearest the pin in two, hole 13: Tony Clark

Dino Dick prize: Steph Paul

Runner-up: Connor McNamara—winning absolutely nothing!

Winner: Tony Clark, with 34 points

Tony played an excellent round and still left a few shots out there.

Connor also won the raffle, receiving a complimentary round of golf courtesy of Ger.

Our next outing will be on Thursday, 1 October, at New Sierra Golf Resort.

Thank you all once again for your continued support.

El Presidente