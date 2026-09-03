



The Guardia Civil has impounded a heavily loaded lorry near Mula after discovering it was displaying false number plates and being driven by a 20-year-old without the required licence.

The investigation began after officers received reports of two articulated lorries carrying identical registration plates in an industrial estate near Mula.

Transport specialists from the Guardia Civil’s Traffic Division launched an operation to locate the vehicles, suspecting that the plates had been cloned or falsified.

Officers intercepted one of the lorries on the RM-530 as it travelled through Mula carrying 32 pallets loaded with tins of preserved food.

During an initial inspection, officers noticed that the semi-trailer had no rear registration plate. Further checks established that the lorry’s chassis number did not match the displayed registration, which belonged to another vehicle of the same make but a different model. Both vehicles were registered to a company based in Mula.

The 20-year-old driver held only a moped licence and was not legally qualified to drive a large articulated goods vehicle.

Officers also discovered that the lorry was operating without a tachograph, the device used to record driving hours, breaks and compulsory rest periods. The Guardia Civil described the omission as a serious breach of transport regulations with potential consequences for road safety.

The vehicle also had no valid ITV roadworthiness certificate, compulsory insurance or administrative authorisation to carry goods commercially.

The driver is being investigated on suspicion of document forgery. The lorry was impounded, while penalty proceedings were initiated over the alleged insurance, ITV, tachograph and transport-authorisation violations.