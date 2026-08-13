PSOE Demands Answers Over Orihuela’s Delayed Grants





Orihuela’s Socialist Party has demanded that the Partido Popular explain why grants managed by its council departments remain blocked while other previously nominated subsidies have already been approved.

The PSOE says the continuing absence of a municipal budget, which it blames on the governing PP–Vox coalition, is creating serious financial difficulties for local clubs, associations and festival committees.

Socialist councillor Juan López questioned why grants administered by Vox’s Culture Department had recently progressed through the Local Government Board while those attached mainly to PP-controlled departments remained pending.

Recent approvals include €63,000 for the Orihuela-Alicante Diocese, €15,000 for the Miguel Hernández Cultural Foundation and €20,000 for the Historic-Artistic Heritage Foundation.

The PSOE stressed that it supports these payments but wants equal progress for other organisations awaiting funding.

Outstanding grants included in the 2025 budget include €120,000 for Orihuela CF, €130,000 for the Junta Mayor de Cofradías, €130,000 for the Santas Justa y Rufina Moors and Christians Association, €64,000 for the MUDIC Foundation and €50,000 for the Miguel Hernández University’s Oriol Institutional Chair.

The party also highlighted the position of local festival committees, which have reportedly still not received the final 20 per cent of their 2025 subsidies or any corresponding payments for 2026.

López said organisations were being forced to advance their own money while waiting for funds needed to maintain their activities.

The PSOE has called on the mayor, who is responsible for municipal finances, to reveal how many grants remain outstanding, which departments are responsible for them and when the money will be processed and paid.

It argued that PP and Vox could no longer use the lack of a new budget as a general explanation while some grants continued to receive approval.