Illegal Taxi Services Surge as Orihuela Licensing Process Stalls





Taxi drivers have warned of a sharp rise in unlicensed passenger services across Orihuela Costa, blaming a chronic shortage of vehicles and delays in awarding new municipal taxi licences.

The problem is particularly serious at busy locations such as Zenia Boulevard, where long queues regularly form during the summer. Concerns intensified on Monday when a private driver was reportedly seen approaching passengers waiting at the shopping centre’s taxi rank and offering them paid journeys.

Licensed drivers alerted the Local Police, who stopped the man and established that he was not authorised to transport passengers commercially. Orihuela City Council said he received an administrative penalty for the offence.

Taxi industry sources claimed two patrol cars attended and that the driver was also detained for allegedly breaching a restraining order involving a woman travelling in the vehicle. However, the Local Police said they had no record confirming that allegation.

Drivers insist that illegal passenger solicitation is becoming increasingly common, particularly in La Zenia and Cabo Roig. Unlicensed motorists allegedly approach people waiting for taxis, negotiate a price and take them directly to their destination.

The problem becomes more pronounced at night, when demand is higher and many passengers are tourists leaving restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. After waiting for long periods, some accept unauthorised rides without considering the possible safety or insurance risks.

Ride-hailing companies are now permitted to operate in the Valencian Community under regulations introduced on June 1. However, their journeys must be booked in advance, normally through an app. Drivers cannot solicit passengers in the street or collect customers directly from taxi ranks.

Orihuela currently has 42 taxi licences, with only around 22 or 23 vehicles normally serving the coast. By comparison, neighbouring Torrevieja has approximately 90 licences and has already completed two licensing rounds during the current council term.

The municipality began a process last November to award eight additional licences after a court ruling required it to issue at least one. Although lists of successful and rejected applicants have been published, the tender has stalled following controversy over the examination and assessment process.

Council sources have acknowledged an error in the evaluation criteria contained in the tender conditions. They maintain that the rules and scoring system can be amended without restarting the procedure from the beginning.

Taxi drivers are questioning why the licences were not awarded before the peak summer season. They say the continuing administrative delay is leaving residents and tourists without an adequate service while creating opportunities for illegal operators.

A previous arrangement allowing Torrevieja taxis to help meet demand in Orihuela Costa has not been renewed. Industry representatives say Orihuela must now resolve its own shortage before unlicensed transport becomes even more widespread.