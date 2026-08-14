19-Month-Old Boy Dies Following Swimming Pool Accident in Entre Naranjos





A 19-month-old boy has died after being found in a private swimming pool at a property in the Entre Naranjos urbanisation near Orihuela.

The toddler was discovered in the water by his mother at approximately 11am on Wednesday. The residential development lies between Torremendo and Los Montesinos.

The alarm was raised immediately, and emergency medical teams were dispatched to the property. After receiving initial treatment at the scene, the child was transferred in a critical condition to the paediatric intensive care unit at Alicante’s Doctor Balmis General Hospital.

Despite the efforts of medical staff, the little boy died in hospital on Thursday.

A Guardia Civil patrol from San Miguel de Salinas was also sent to the urbanisation. However, officers reportedly did not need to intervene because the child had already been evacuated by the emergency services.

The precise circumstances surrounding the accident have not been disclosed.

The tragedy is the latest in a series of fatal and near-fatal incidents in swimming pools and at beaches across Alicante province.

There have also been two recent fatal drownings in Torrevieja. A swimmer died at Acequión beach on July 3, while a 76-year-old man lost his life at Los Náufragos beach on July 20 despite advanced resuscitation attempts by emergency teams.

Figures from the National Drowning Report underline the scale of the problem. Ninety-one people died in Spanish aquatic environments during July, bringing the total for the first seven months of 2026 to 308.

July was the second-deadliest month of the year, narrowly behind June, when 92 fatalities were recorded. Twelve children died during July, while the total number of victims aged under 18 reached 31 for the year. The Valencian Community recorded 15 deaths that month and 30 between January and the end of July.

Safety specialists repeatedly warn that drownings involving young children can occur quickly and silently. They recommend uninterrupted adult supervision around water, secure fencing and self-closing gates around private pools, and immediately calling 112 whenever a child is found in difficulty.