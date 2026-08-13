Man Dies After Falling Off Electric Scooter in Torrevieja





A 41-year-old man died after falling from an electric scooter and suffering a serious head injury in Torrevieja.

The accident occurred at approximately 8.30pm on August 8 at the junction of Calle San José and Rambla Juan Mateo, in the town’s Calvario neighbourhood.

The victim, a Colombian national, was reportedly travelling in the wrong direction and was not wearing a helmet. Sources close to Torrevieja Local Police also indicated that he may have been under the influence of alcohol, although this has not been officially confirmed.

According to witnesses, the rider lost control of the scooter before falling heavily. Initial reports suggested that he struck the kerb and then the road surface, suffering fatal injuries.

Other witnesses claimed that the scooter hit the steps outside a nearby bar popular with Torrevieja’s Colombian community. They said the man struck his head and remained motionless on the pavement.

The premises were reportedly crowded at the time, while several local residents were also sitting outside their homes to enjoy the cooler evening temperatures. A large number of people quickly gathered at the scene.

A SAMU emergency medical team attended but was unable to save the man and confirmed his death. His body was subsequently transferred directly to a funeral home rather than being taken to hospital.

The death was treated as requiring a judicial investigation because it occurred in sudden and accidental circumstances. This procedure is followed when a doctor cannot issue a standard death certificate and the precise cause and circumstances must be formally established.

The differing witness accounts—including whether the scooter struck a kerb, cobblestones or the bar’s steps—are expected to form part of the investigation.

Tighter controls on electric scooters

Torrevieja Local Police have intensified checks on electric scooters and other personal mobility vehicles following changes to national safety regulations.

Electric scooters are legally classified as vehicles, meaning their riders must comply with general traffic laws. Riding under the influence of alcohol or drugs is prohibited, as is using a mobile phone or headphones while travelling.

Scooters must not be ridden on pavements or in pedestrian areas, may carry only one person and are limited to a maximum speed of 25 kilometres per hour.

New requirements introduced during 2026 include vehicle identification, registration with Spain’s Directorate General of Traffic and compulsory civil liability insurance.

Mandatory helmet use is also due to come into force nationally in October. Some municipalities have already introduced helmet requirements through their local regulations.