New LED Lighting Improves Safety on Hurchillo–Bigastro Road





Orihuela City Council has completed a €22,000 lighting improvement project on the CV-923 at the exit from Hurchillo (pop 1124) towards Bigastro.

The work covered approximately 400 metres where the existing street lighting had become inadequate following road improvements carried out by Alicante Provincial Council last year. Those works created the first section of the Hurchillo–Bigastro cycle lane, improved access to Hurchillo’s public school and widened the road.

Ten new nine-metre lighting columns have now been installed, while the existing lights have also been upgraded. All the new and replacement units use 80-watt LED technology, significantly improving visibility across the widened road.

A new electrical supply line has also been connected from the nearby main control panel, allowing this section of lighting to operate independently and more efficiently.

The project included improvements to the parking area between the school and the road, which is regularly used by residents outside school hours. Dedicated floodlights have been installed to illuminate the car park, addressing a local need in an area where parking spaces are limited.

Infrastructure councillor Víctor Valverde said the work had considerably improved safety and visibility at one of Hurchillo’s main access points. He added that residents had expressed satisfaction with the results.

The council said the project forms part of its continuing programme to modernise public lighting across Orihuela city and its surrounding villages.