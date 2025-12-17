Awards Presented To The Winners Of The 22nd Christmas Window Display Contest 2025

Torrevieja (17/12/2025) – On the morning of Friday, December 12, the jury for the Christmas window display contest met to determine the winners. The results are as follows:
1st Prize €1,500 – Farmacia Laura Paredes
2nd Prize €1,200 – Guardería Piolín
3rd Prize €1,000 – Clínica Dental Dr. Jorge Requena
4th Prize €800 – MAEZ Boutique
5th Prize €500 – Turronería C. Arques Plá
Honorable Mentions €250 – BV Coquetas, Óptica Mar, Joyería Hernández, Óptica Chantal, Icon Tech, Sport Torrevieja, Cocco, PinkVelvet, Floristería Carmina, and Casa Maciá.
The jury was composed of:
- Ms. Paola Iriarte, representing the Association of Industrial and Commercial Companies of the Casa Grande Industrial Estate in Torrevieja
- Mr. Fernando Guardiola, representing the Association of Hospitality Companies of Torrevieja and the surrounding area (APYMECO)
- Ms. Mercedes Bernabé Dámaso, Trade Area Technician, serving as Secretary
- Mr. Marco Martinetti, representative of the Association of Hospitality Companies of Torrevieja and the surrounding area