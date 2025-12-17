Awards Presented To The Winners Of The 22nd Christmas Window Display Contest 2025





Torrevieja (17/12/2025) – On the morning of Friday, December 12, the jury for the Christmas window display contest met to determine the winners. The results are as follows:

1st Prize €1,500 – Farmacia Laura Paredes

2nd Prize €1,200 – Guardería Piolín

3rd Prize €1,000 – Clínica Dental Dr. Jorge Requena

4th Prize €800 – MAEZ Boutique

5th Prize €500 – Turronería C. Arques Plá

Honorable Mentions €250 – BV Coquetas, Óptica Mar, Joyería Hernández, Óptica Chantal, Icon Tech, Sport Torrevieja, Cocco, PinkVelvet, Floristería Carmina, and Casa Maciá.

The jury was composed of: