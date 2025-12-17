ALDI closes 2025 with 496 supermarkets in Spain and 7.8 million customers





● The supermarket chain ends 2025 with 33 new stores, strengthening its presence nationwide

● ALDI remains the fastest-growing supermarket chain in terms of customers over the past four years

● Spanish families save up to €20 per week shopping at ALDI, thanks to an offering focused on private labels that combine quality and low prices

Sant Cugat del Vallès, December 16, 2025 – ALDI closes 2025 by strengthening its presence in Spain and maintaining steady growth. The company ends the year with 496 supermarkets in the country, following the opening of 33 new stores (28 new openings and 5 relocations), which have enabled it to bring its quality products at low prices closer to more Spanish families.

The chain has continued to drive its expansion plan throughout 2025, increasing its retail space to nearly 549,000 m², 54% more than in 2020. This sustained growth has also been accompanied by team expansion, now exceeding 8,000 employees nationwide.

Growth in key areas and reinforcement in the north and on the islands

ALDI has strengthened its growth in Spain with new openings in strategic regions and expansion into new towns and cities. Andalusia and Catalonia account for much of the growth, with 7 and 6 openings respectively. The Community of Madrid added 5 new supermarkets, while the Valencian Community added 2 more, in Valencia and Alicante. Aragón opened a new store in Zaragoza.

On the islands, the company reinforced its presence with 2 new stores in the Balearic Islands (Palma de Mallorca and Felanitx) and 1 in the Canary Islands (Lanzarote). In northern Spain, ALDI consolidated its footprint with 2 supermarkets in the Basque Country, 1 in Cantabria, and 2 in Galicia, highlighting its arrival in Barakaldo and Oleiros, as well as the opening of a second store in Santander.

ALDI is the fastest-growing supermarket chain in Spain in terms of customers

The company’s growth is also reflected in its customer base. Over the past year, ALDI gained around 400,000 shoppers, positioning it as the supermarket chain with the greatest customer growth in Spain over the last four years. Currently, more than 7.8 million Spanish households shop at ALDI.

ALDI continues to earn the trust of Spanish families with an offering of quality products at affordable prices. The company’s model is based on private-label products, which account for 9 out of every 10 items in its stores. A large proportion of these products are made in Spain with more than 400 national suppliers. This strategy enables families to save an average of €20 per week when shopping at ALDI, according to calculations carried out by the company based on data from Worldpanel by Numerator.

The combination of quality and low prices has consolidated ALDI as a relevant and accessible shopping option for families in Spain. The company reached a penetration rate of 40.7% in November 2025, according to Worldpanel by Numerator data—meaning that more than 4 out of 10 households already do their weekly grocery shopping at ALDI.

Expansion of the Pinto distribution center boosts ALDI’s logistics capacity in 2025

To support its expansion and sustained growth, ALDI operates a logistics network covering more than 248,000 m². This year, the company completed the expansion of its distribution platform in Pinto (Madrid), adding 9,000 m² and bringing the center to nearly 40,000 m². This improvement strengthens its capacity to efficiently supply its supermarkets nationwide and supports growth in new territories and high-demand areas.

In addition to the Pinto distribution center, ALDI operates warehouses in Masquefa (Barcelona), San Isidro (Alicante), Dos Hermanas (Seville), Agüimes (Gran Canaria), Sagunt (Valencia), and Miranda de Ebro (Burgos), the latter two inaugurated in 2024.