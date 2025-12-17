Rural Development schedules 40 Christmas activities in all of Orihuela’s outlying districts





The Councillor for Rural Development, Víctor Valverde, has presented the special programme “Christmas in the Outlying Districts 2025”, an initiative that will bring a total of 40 activities to all the outlying districts of the municipality throughout the month of December.

Valverde explained that this programme responds to one of the key pillars of the department: “bringing Christmas events closer to residents who live far from the areas where these activities are usually concentrated, while also taking into account the significant population of older people who live in our outlying districts.”

The programme includes 34 musical performances, in addition to 6 traditional activities—specifically 4 roasted chestnut stands and 2 demonstrations of the traditional game tranco, a popular sport that the councillor wishes to revive and introduce to new generations. “These are traditions practised by our parents and grandparents and form part of the identity of our outlying districts. We want to ensure they are not lost and that they once again take centre stage at such special times as Christmas,” Valverde noted.

The councillor also highlighted the fundamental role of the local musical associations from the outlying districts themselves, which form the backbone of the programme. These include Juventud Musical La Murada, the Our Lady of the Forsaken Cornet and Drum Band, the Our Lady of the Remedy Musical Association of La Matanza, Unión Musical San Bartolomé, Unión Musical La Aparecida, as well as choral groups such as the Auroros de la Cruz and the Coral Aleluya Cultural Association, both from Raiguero de Bonanza.

Valverde underlined “the great work these associations carry out throughout the year, promoting musical culture among children and young people, rehearsing, giving concerts, and keeping alive a cultural tradition that is a hallmark of our outlying districts.”

In addition, to reach all the districts and ensure two or three events in many of them, the City Council has also relied on the collaboration of other cultural organisations such as the Piccolo Violín Musical Association, the Cathedral Choir School, the Cathedral Mixed Choir Association, and the Asimetría Dramatic and Musical Association, which will perform in auditoriums, social centres and churches.

The programme, which takes place mainly at weekends, began last Saturday and will run until the end of December, reaching from the smallest districts, such as Barbarroja, to the most populated, such as La Murada, “so that all of them have at least one event during this Christmas season,” the councillor stated. “We want our older residents to be able to enjoy music in the street, even if only for a few minutes as a band passes by, and for those who can travel to churches or civic centres to enjoy high-quality concerts in a Christmas atmosphere,” he added.

Finally, Víctor Valverde wished all residents of the outlying districts an enjoyable holiday season and announced that the department will continue working to improve and expand this type of activity, especially by strengthening popular traditions and encouraging the involvement of local associations, always on a non-profit basis and with financial support from the City Council.

“Christmas in the Outlying Districts 2025” Programme

Saturday, December 13

Entrenaranjos Residential Area : Street parade by Juventud Musical La Murada (5:00 pm) and roasted chestnut stand (5:00 pm)

: Street parade by Juventud Musical La Murada (5:00 pm) and roasted chestnut stand (5:00 pm) Arneva : Concert by Piccolo Violín Musical Association (Church, 6:45 pm)

: Concert by Piccolo Violín Musical Association (Church, 6:45 pm) Hurchillo : Concert by Cathedral Mixed Choir (Church, 7:00 pm)

: Concert by Cathedral Mixed Choir (Church, 7:00 pm) Molins : Concert by Asimetría Dramatic and Musical Association (Church, 7:45 pm)

: Concert by Asimetría Dramatic and Musical Association (Church, 7:45 pm) La Aparecida : Concert by Coral Aleluya (Church, 7:30 pm)

: Concert by Coral Aleluya (Church, 7:30 pm) Torremendo: “The Shepherds of Bethlehem” (Church, 6:30 pm)

Sunday, December 14

La Matanza : Street parade by Juventud Musical La Murada (10:00 am)

: Street parade by Juventud Musical La Murada (10:00 am) Media Legua : Concert by Asimetría and roasted chestnut stand (10:45 am)

: Concert by Asimetría and roasted chestnut stand (10:45 am) Arneva Road : Auroros de la Cruz (Church, 11:00 am)

: Auroros de la Cruz (Church, 11:00 am) La Murada : “The Shepherds of Bethlehem” (Church, 11:30 am)

: “The Shepherds of Bethlehem” (Church, 11:30 am) Raiguero de Bonanza : Piccolo Violín (Church, 11:30 am)

: Piccolo Violín (Church, 11:30 am) Desamparados : Cathedral Choir School (Church, 12:30 pm)

: Cathedral Choir School (Church, 12:30 pm) San Bartolomé: Street parade by the Cornet and Drum Band (12:45 pm)

Saturday, December 20

La Campaneta : Traditional tranco game demonstration (11:00 am)

: Traditional tranco game demonstration (11:00 am) Arneva : Street parade by Unión Musical La Aparecida (5:00 pm)

: Street parade by Unión Musical La Aparecida (5:00 pm) La Murada : Street parade by Unión Musical San Bartolomé (5:00 pm)

: Street parade by Unión Musical San Bartolomé (5:00 pm) Virgen del Camino : Street parade by Our Lady of the Remedy (5:00 pm) and roasted chestnut stand (6:00 pm)

: Street parade by Our Lady of the Remedy (5:00 pm) and roasted chestnut stand (6:00 pm) Camino Viejo de Callosa : “The Shepherds of Bethlehem” (6:00 pm)

: “The Shepherds of Bethlehem” (6:00 pm) Barbarroja : Piccolo Violín (6:30 pm)

: Piccolo Violín (6:30 pm) El Escorratel : Coral Aleluya (6:45 pm)

: Coral Aleluya (6:45 pm) La Campaneta: Asimetría (7:00 pm)

Sunday, December 21

Barrio Cruz Cubierta : Piccolo Violín (10:00 am)

: Piccolo Violín (10:00 am) Camino de Enmedio / Molino de la Ciudad : Asimetría (after Mass, 10:30 am)

: Asimetría (after Mass, 10:30 am) Hurchillo : Street parade by Unión Musical San Bartolomé (11:00 am)

: Street parade by Unión Musical San Bartolomé (11:00 am) Beniel Road : Coral Aleluya and roasted chestnut stand (12:00 pm)

: Coral Aleluya and roasted chestnut stand (12:00 pm) El Badén : Street parade by Unión Musical La Aparecida (11:15 am)

: Street parade by Unión Musical La Aparecida (11:15 am) La Aparecida : Street parade by the Cornet and Drum Band (11:30 am)

: Street parade by the Cornet and Drum Band (11:30 am) Molins : Street parade by Our Lady of the Remedy (11:45 am)

: Street parade by Our Lady of the Remedy (11:45 am) San Bartolomé : “The Shepherds of Bethlehem” (12:30 pm)

: “The Shepherds of Bethlehem” (12:30 pm) Desamparados: Street parade by Unión Musical La Aparecida (12:45 pm)

Saturday, December 27

Correntías : Traditional tranco game demonstration (11:00 am)

: Traditional tranco game demonstration (11:00 am) El Arenal: Coral Aleluya (Church, 8:00 pm)

Sunday, December 28