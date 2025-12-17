Flu Cases Surge Early, Driving Spike in Medication Sales





Sales of flu medication in the area have surged as a more aggressive variant of the virus spreads, hitting the city earlier than usual. Health experts attribute the spike to a combination of low vaccination rates and the emergence of the K subtype of influenza.

The incidence of the virus in the Valencian Community has more than doubled in the past week, rising from 110.8 to 234.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, representing a 112% increase. The new K variant is considered particularly aggressive, causing severe fatigue, difficulty breathing, and a persistent cough that can last up to two weeks after the fever subsides.

Pharmacies across Alicante Province report a significant increase in demand for products related to respiratory infections. Flu medications, cough syrups, and mucus-reducing treatments are selling rapidly, and face masks have been in such high demand that many outlets have had to restock from external suppliers. Sales of diagnostic tests have also risen sharply, allowing pharmacists to distinguish between COVID-19 and influenza A and B. Daily sales of these tests have reportedly reached seven to ten per pharmacy in early December.

Low vaccination uptake among at-risk groups, including the elderly and children, is exacerbating the situation. Many residents delay immunisation until colder weather arrives, coinciding with the seasonal spread of respiratory viruses. This shift, combined with unusually warm autumn temperatures, has led to a later-than-typical surge in cases, normally expected in January or February.

Indicators of the outbreak are visible in pharmacy sales data. Flu remedies, often considered a seasonal barometer, have seen particularly sharp increases. In December alone, pharmacies have already sold almost as many units of popular flu medications as in the entire month of November, with projections suggesting sales could be six to seven times higher than in October. Other high-demand items include seawater nasal sprays, antihistamines, paracetamol-based medications, thermometers, and cough syrups.

Unlike previous seasons, the surge is affecting a broad demographic. Children and adults alike are seeking treatment, reflecting a widespread impact rather than one concentrated among older populations. Pharmacists note that while this pattern falls within the usual seasonal increase, the early peak is a distinguishing feature of this year’s flu season in Alicante. Residents are being urged to take preventive measures, including vaccination and proper hygiene, to help curb the spread of the virus.