



Crescendo International Choir celebrates at Los Montesinos’ II Festival of Choirs

What a night! A packed house, fabulous music and an atmosphere bursting with emotion made yesterday’s II Festival of Choirs in Los Montesinos an evening to remember!

Following the success of last year’s inaugural concert, Crescendo International Choir was delighted to be invited back to perform at this wonderful celebration of choral music, hosted by the Cultural Department of Los Montesinos Town Hall on Saturday, 7 November.

It was a spectacular celebration of musical talent. We were accompanied by no less than three pianists, Olga Paredes Saez, Carlos, Almela Agullo, Tony Guillen, and a wonderful cellist, Anna Falgas Alvado. The evening was a wonderful reminder of the unique magic of live choral music and the power of voices singing together.

The event was warmly praised by Rosa Belén Morán Paredes, representing the Town Council, who said: “We want to thank and sincerely congratulate the Choir Aromas of Guardamar, the Choir Aromas of Azahar and Crescendo International Choir, as well as their directors, for their magnificent work, dedication and passion for music. Congratulations on the extraordinary show you offered us!”

For Crescendo International Choir, being invited back for a second year was a real honour, and performing to such an enthusiastic, full-house audience made the occasion even more special.

We are already looking forward to next year and the III Festival of Choirs!!