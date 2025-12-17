Guardia Seize Nearly 100 Packs of Smuggled Cigarettes in Port Sting





Crackdown at Cartagena Port access points nets contraband tobacco and multiple offences

Murcia, December 17, 2025 – A major security operation at the access roads to the Port of Cartagena has resulted in the seizure of nearly 100 packs of smuggled cigarettes and the filing of 10 official offence reports, Spanish authorities have confirmed.

The operation was carried out by the Guardia Civil, supported by Customs Surveillance, port police, sniffer-dog units, and aerial drones, as part of a coordinated crackdown on smuggling and illegal activity in the Escombreras dock area.

Officers inspected more than 100 vehicles, targeting contraband goods such as untaxed fuel and tobacco. The checks uncovered almost a hundred illicit cigarette packs, along with other violations including drug possession and prohibited weapons.

Drones, dogs and roadblocks

The high-visibility operation involved officers from the Fiscal and Border Section, Public Security units, canine teams, and Customs Surveillance drone units, working together to monitor traffic entering and leaving the port.

Authorities say the action forms part of the Guardia Civil’s ongoing mission to protect state tax revenue and clamp down on smuggling under Spain’s security and anti-contraband laws.

The operation was carried out in cooperation with the Cartagena Port Authority’s Port Police and the Customs and Excise Administration, reinforcing security at one of the region’s key maritime hubs.