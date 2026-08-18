



Torrevieja City Council has expanded its ongoing Local Police recruitment process from 44 to 63 positions as part of plans to strengthen the force and provide greater long-term stability.

The additional vacancies, combining positions included in the municipal employment offers for 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026, were approved by the council’s Civil Service Committee on Tuesday.

Of the 63 positions now available, 45 will be filled through open competition, while 18 are reserved for officers transferring from other police forces under the mobility system.

Councillor for Personnel and Internal Administration María José Ruiz described the expansion as one of Torrevieja’s most ambitious Local Police recruitment campaigns in recent years.

The selection process is already approaching its final stage. Candidates recently completed the last practical examination and must now undergo medical assessments before successful applicants can be appointed as trainee officers.

Council officials expect the procedure to be completed within the next few months, allowing Torrevieja to begin 2027 with approximately 180 Local Police officers.

Thirty Senior Positions

The recruitment of front-line officers will be accompanied by the appointment of up to 30 senior personnel through separate selection processes already under way.

These posts cover the ranks of officer, inspector, superintendent and commissioner. The council said filling the positions would provide the enlarged force with a stronger and more effective command structure.

The recruitment campaign comes amid continuing pressure on Torrevieja’s emergency and municipal services. The city has a large permanent population that increases substantially during the summer and other holiday periods, placing additional demands on officers responsible for traffic management, public safety, nightlife and beach areas.

The council said the expanded recruitment process was intended to address long-standing staffing requirements and give the force sufficient personnel to provide a more reliable service throughout the year.

Officials also praised existing officers for their daily work protecting residents and visitors, particularly during periods when Torrevieja’s population is at its highest.

The Personnel and Police departments are working together on the recruitment programme and have indicated that additional positions could be created in future municipal employment offers.

According to the council, the objective is not only to increase the number of officers but also to modernise the force and create a stable staffing structure capable of meeting Torrevieja’s changing security needs.

If the latest recruitment and promotion processes are completed on schedule, the beginning of 2027 should see a significantly expanded Local Police force supported by a reinforced senior command team.