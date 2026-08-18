



Hundreds of residents, property owners and beach users have staged a second demonstration in Campoamor, demanding the regeneration of Barranco Rubio beach and the restoration of safe, accessible access to the shoreline.

Sunday’s rally was organised by the Campoamor Residents and Associations Group, AVA Campoamor, following continuing concern about the condition of the beach and the prolonged closure of the two lifts that previously provided step-free access.

Although protesters acknowledged that some improvements have been made since their first demonstration, the association warned that the measures introduced so far remain insufficient.

“We will not give up until we achieve this, but we now do so with a little more hope,” AVA Campoamor told those attending.

The demonstration coincided with one of the busiest weeks of the year, when occupancy of holiday homes across Orihuela Costa traditionally reaches its summer peak. Organisers deliberately focused the protest on Barranco Rubio beach and its accessibility rather than the wider problems affecting Campoamor and other coastal developments.

Signs of Improvement

One of the most visible changes has been made at the southern end of the beach, where a trench has been created to channel excess water and prevent it accumulating across the sand.

Barranco Rubio takes its name from the natural ravine that reaches the sea at this point. The channel cannot simply be covered and regularly carries water from drainage systems, including agricultural land.

Combined with the area’s high water table, this has produced permanently damp sections of beach, standing water, mud and unpleasant conditions for bathers.

AVA Campoamor said the trench was not a permanent answer but welcomed it as evidence that possible solutions were finally being considered. The association hopes it will form part of a wider regeneration project.

Residents have also noticed changes in the management of accumulated Posidonia seagrass. These protected marine remains play an important environmental role and cannot always be removed entirely under existing regulations.

Recent deposits have been concentrated near the southern end of the beach, beside the mouth of the ravine and the Barranco Rubio cliff. According to the association, placing the material there reduces disruption and keeps more of the principal bathing and sunbathing area clear.

AVA Campoamor also reported an improvement in general cleanliness, praising more frequent and effective maintenance work that has enhanced the beach’s appearance.

Hope of Progress on Broken Lifts

The two lifts providing access through the privately owned Miraver building remain out of service. Their closure has affected not only beach users but also the building’s residents, who cannot use them to reach their apartments.

AVA Campoamor said it had established contact with the new president of the Miraver community, who shares residents’ concern and accepts the urgent need for a permanent solution.

The association believes this could create a more cooperative relationship between the building and Orihuela City Council, potentially accelerating negotiations for a new agreement and the eventual replacement of the lifts.

Meanwhile, the council has awarded a controversial temporary shuttle service to transport people along the steep route to the beach. The arrangement has attracted criticism because of its €25,198 cost and operating conditions, but it is intended to provide limited access while the lift dispute remains unresolved.

AVA Campoamor pledged to continue monitoring negotiations and cooperating with all parties until genuinely accessible beach access is restored.

During Sunday’s demonstration, organisers continued collecting signatures for a petition intended to show the authorities the strength of public concern. Residents and property owners were also encouraged to join the association and strengthen local representation.

The rally ended with a determined message from campaigners: “Not one step back for our beach and access.”