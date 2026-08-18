



Two men have been arrested in connection with four business burglaries committed during a two-day crime spree across the Vega Baja.

The suspects, aged 27 and 38, allegedly targeted commercial premises in Redován and Rafal, forcing open metal security shutters before stealing cash and leaving extensive damage behind.

One of the men was already on conditional release after serving part of a prison sentence for previous property offences. His parole has now been revoked and he has been returned to prison.

The Guardia Civil investigation began on July 25 after two businesses in Redován were broken into during the same night.

The burglars allegedly forced their way through the metal shutters protecting the premises and took money found inside. The businesses were also damaged during the raids.

Officers from the Callosa de Segura Guardia Civil Investigation Unit gathered evidence from both locations, providing the first clues to the identities of those responsible.

Just two days later, during the night of July 27 to 28, another two businesses were burgled in Rafal.

Investigators identified clear similarities between the crimes, including the method used to enter the premises. Further enquiries led officers to conclude that the same two men were allegedly responsible for all four break-ins.

During the investigation, the Guardia Civil discovered that one suspect was on conditional release following a prison conviction for earlier offences against property.

Both men were arrested on July 31 with assistance from the Alicante Command’s Citizen Security Unit, known as USECIC, and officers from the Callosa de Segura main station.

The arrests initially related to the burglaries in Redován, but investigators subsequently connected the suspects to the two break-ins in Rafal.

After appearing before a court, the 38-year-old suspect had his conditional release revoked and was returned to prison.

The 27-year-old was provisionally released while remaining under formal investigation.

The Guardia Civil said the operation had solved four alleged burglaries involving forced entry. The completed police files have been submitted to the appropriate investigating section of the Orihuela Court of Instance.