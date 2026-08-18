



Three British nationals have been arrested in Calpe after allegedly isolating a wealthy 91-year-old expatriate from her family, taking thousands of euros from her accounts and deceiving her into changing her will.

The Guardia Civil believes the two men, aged 64 and 67, and a 62-year-old woman deliberately targeted the pensioner because she lived alone in Spain, had substantial assets and was separated from relatives based abroad.

Investigators allege the suspects initially gained her confidence by offering to care for her. Once they had established a relationship, they allegedly began cutting her off from relatives and friends while taking increasing control of her personal and financial affairs.

The investigation, codenamed Operation Confide, began after the woman’s children contacted police with concerns about their mother’s growing isolation and the influence being exercised over her.

Officers subsequently uncovered what they described as a carefully structured campaign of “isolation, control and manipulation”.

Passport Withheld and Contacts Blocked

The suspects allegedly changed the locks at the woman’s Calpe home, retained her passport and blocked telephone numbers belonging to relatives and friends.

A surveillance camera was reportedly installed in a communal area of her apartment building and directed towards her front door, enabling the group to monitor visitors.

Her banking documents and personal correspondence were allegedly redirected to an external mailbox controlled by the suspects. This meant the pensioner could no longer independently follow changes to her finances or receive other important information.

Investigators also found photographs of the suspects displayed throughout her home. The Guardia Civil believes this may have been intended to reinforce the impression that they were trusted and important figures in her life.

€20,000 Withdrawn in Cash

While exercising control over the pensioner, the suspects allegedly accompanied her to several bank branches to make repeated cash withdrawals.

The activity raised concerns among people who knew her because her household bills were paid by direct debit and she normally used a bank card for everyday purchases. There appeared to be no reason for her to withdraw large amounts of cash regularly.

Police estimate that approximately €20,000 was removed from her accounts over a relatively short period.

The group is also accused of exploiting the woman’s cognitive decline to persuade her to alter her will.

Investigators claim she was told that she was signing paperwork connected to the acceptance of an inheritance from her late husband. In reality, the documents allegedly added members of the group as beneficiaries of her estate.

Authorities have confirmed that the changes to the will have since been reversed.

Suspects Allegedly Planned to Move Her Abroad

The investigation took an even more serious turn when officers discovered an alleged attempt to move the woman out of Spain.

Because she owns valuable assets in another country, detectives believe the suspects intended to continue controlling her abroad and gain access to more of her property and wealth.

All three were arrested on suspicion of aggravated fraud, coercion, disclosure of confidential information, harassment and membership of a criminal group.

They appeared before the investigating section of the Dénia Court of Instance and were provisionally released while the investigation continues.

The court imposed precautionary measures, including restraining and no-contact orders preventing them from approaching or communicating with the pensioner.

Neither the alleged victim nor the three suspects has been named. The Guardia Civil confirmed that all four are British nationals.