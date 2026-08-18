



A car passenger has been arrested in Torre Pacheco after Guardia Civil officers allegedly discovered a bag packed with cocaine, MDMA, ecstasy tablets and equipment for preparing drugs for sale.

The vehicle was stopped during an early-morning patrol in an area being monitored for suspected drug trafficking.

Officers seized approximately 80 grams of cocaine, 60 grams of MDMA, several ecstasy tablets and a small precision scale. Investigators believe the drugs were intended for distribution and were intercepted before they could reach customers.

The operation began while a Guardia Civil public-security patrol was monitoring neighbourhoods in Torre Pacheco considered particularly vulnerable to the sale of illegal substances.

Officers noticed a car whose driver allegedly began behaving evasively after becoming aware of the police presence. The reaction raised suspicions that the occupants might be attempting to conceal something.

After checking the vehicle’s registration plate, the patrol ordered the driver to stop.

As officers approached, they reportedly saw the front-seat passenger push an object beneath his seat in an apparent attempt to hide it.

A subsequent inspection of the vehicle uncovered a bag containing several types of drugs and equipment that could be used to weigh and prepare individual quantities for sale.

The Guardia Civil described the contents as resembling a “mobile street-dealing kit”.

Inside the bag, officers allegedly found the cocaine and MDMA alongside a number of ecstasy tablets. The small precision scale is believed to have been carried so that drugs could be divided into individual doses.

The early hour of the interception proved significant. Investigators believe the suspect may have been preparing to distribute the substances and that the patrol prevented a substantial number of doses from reaching the streets.

The operation ended with the arrest of the passenger on suspicion of drug trafficking.

The Guardia Civil did not release further details about the suspect or indicate whether any action was taken against the driver. The investigation remains subject to the usual judicial process.