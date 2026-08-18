



Direct flights between Alicante and Gibraltar could become a reality following the introduction of the territory’s landmark post-Brexit agreement with the European Union.

There is currently no non-stop service between Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport and Gibraltar. Passengers must either make the lengthy journey by road or book an impractical connecting flight, often travelling via the UK.

However, Gibraltar’s new relationship with the EU removes one of the main legal obstacles that previously prevented airlines from operating between the British Overseas Territory and Spanish airports.

Under the agreement, Gibraltar Airport becomes an external entry point for the Schengen travel area. The treaty also allows EU airlines to serve Gibraltar, potentially opening the door to Spanish and European carriers interested in launching new routes.

Although no airline has announced an Alicante service, the Gibraltar Government is actively seeking additional connections and is expected to hold discussions with carriers.

A direct route to Alicante could be among the most attractive options because of the Costa Blanca’s exceptionally large British and international population. Alicante Airport handled passengers travelling to resorts and residential communities stretching from Benidorm and Calpe in the north to Torrevieja and Orihuela Costa in the south.

The route would cover approximately 485 kilometres, with a likely flying time of just over one hour. By comparison, driving from Alicante to Gibraltar can take between five and six hours, depending on traffic.

Strong Expatriate Demand

Alicante province is home to tens of thousands of British residents, while considerably more own holiday homes or visit the Costa Blanca regularly.

Gibraltar is a popular short-break and shopping destination for Britons living in Spain. English is the official language, sterling is widely used and the territory retains a familiar selection of British stores and products, including Marks & Spencer and Morrisons.

The Rock’s military history, Upper Rock Nature Reserve, Barbary macaques and spectacular views across the Strait towards North Africa also make it an attractive tourism destination.

Gibraltar is particularly popular with British couples living in Spain who want to marry under a familiar legal system. Weddings can often be arranged with fewer administrative complications than those encountered when marrying through the Spanish authorities.

A direct Alicante service could therefore appeal to wedding parties, weekend visitors, shoppers and people travelling to see friends and relatives.

Business traffic might also support the route. Gibraltar has significant financial services, insurance, online gaming, maritime and tourism industries, while Alicante province has a large international business community.

Seasonal services during the summer could be considered initially if airlines believe year-round demand would be insufficient.

Important Change to the 90-Day Rule

The agreement does not make Gibraltar part of Spain or a member of the European Union. It remains a self-governing British Overseas Territory, although Schengen border regulations now apply under the treaty.

This has an important consequence for British visitors who are not legally resident in Spain or another EU country.

Time spent in Gibraltar will generally count towards the Schengen allowance of 90 days in any rolling 180-day period. Gibraltar does not provide British tourists with a separate additional 90-day allowance, nor does the rule simply permit stays totalling 180 days each year.

British citizens legally resident in Spain are covered by different residency provisions, although they should carry their passports and valid TIE residency cards when travelling.

For now, direct Alicante–Gibraltar flights remain a possibility rather than a confirmed route. Nevertheless, with the legal barriers removed and Gibraltar seeking new airline partners, the prospect of a fast connection between the Costa Blanca and the Rock is closer than ever.