



Torrevieja City Council has launched a new municipal home-care service backed by an investment of almost €2 million.

The €1,936,897 contract has been awarded to Atende Servicios Integrados SL for an initial two-year period, with the option of extending it for another two years.

The service began operating in August and will support elderly residents, people with disabilities or recognised dependency needs, and families facing particularly difficult circumstances.

Social Welfare councillor Óscar Urtasun said the contract would provide stability and continuity for one of the municipality’s most important social-care services.

Its principal objective is to help vulnerable residents remain safely and independently in their own homes for as long as possible, while also supporting relatives and carers.

Personalised Care at Home

Assistance will be tailored to each person’s health, family and social circumstances.

Services include:

Cleaning and basic household maintenance

Help with washing, dressing and personal hygiene

Assistance moving around the home

Help taking previously prescribed basic medication

Accompaniment to medical appointments

Support with administrative tasks and activities outside the home

Measures designed to prevent loneliness and social isolation

Access will be available to Torrevieja residents approved following an assessment by municipal social workers. People granted assistance under the Valencian Government’s dependency system will also be covered.

This includes residents classified as having Grade I, II or III dependency, who will receive the number of care hours established in their Individual Care Programme.

Additional Health and Wellbeing Services

The successful bidder has included several additional services at no extra cost to the council or users.

These comprise 50 hours annually in each of four specialist areas: psychology, physiotherapy, podiatry, and hairdressing and beauty care.

The company will also provide six portable stairlift chairs to help residents with reduced mobility enter and leave homes affected by architectural barriers.

A further 1,350 care hours will be available free of charge each year. This consists of 1,100 standard hours and 250 hours on public holidays.

The council can use these additional hours to respond to emergencies, unexpected care requirements or temporary increases in the assistance already provided to individual residents.

Minimum Team of 28 Professionals

The contract requires a minimum workforce of 26 home-care assistants and two full-time social workers.

The social workers will coordinate the service and maintain direct contact with Torrevieja City Council’s Social Welfare Department. They will monitor individual cases, respond to incidents and adjust care as users’ circumstances change.

Existing employees assigned to the service will transfer to the new contract, helping to protect jobs and maintain continuity for residents who already receive assistance.

Urtasun said the expanded service would provide practical support while combating loneliness and giving greater reassurance to families.

“The objective is for people who need assistance to continue living in their own homes with autonomy, protection and professional care,” he said.